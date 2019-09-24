Match made on camera

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Not all matches are made in heaven. Many nowadays, are also made on the camera… with a calculative eye on the number of likes they would garner on the social media. Even if you’re not the fussy kind, it’s important to know the latest pre-wedding shoot trends. If you’re planning to get hitched any time soon and simply want to make memories for life.

Catch the quirks:

You can be as quirky and fun as you and your partner are okay with. Being quirky is a never-ending trend and will never go out of fashion.

Prop it up:

Props add as much fun to your love story as frames.

Under the night sky:

A routine love story becomes mesmerising when created under the twinkling sky. Try full moon nights when the sky is swamped with stars.

Traverse the city:

A couple exploring a city, especially if they have not seen it, can be exciting even from a travel point of view.

On a picnic:

A picnic with just the two of you can be fun. Get photographed while you’re chit-chatting, enjoying food and enjoying some relaxed moments.

Pet project:

Clicks with pet can get you two the maximum number of ‘likes’.

Go boating:

Boat rides look romantic in movies. So, why not create those lovely memories with your partner?

Shrink ’em up:

A hilarious new trend. Miniature photography allows a couple to create some imaginatively thought real-time pictures of themselves that also look amusing.

Smoke bomb blasts:

Smoke bombs are not just for birthday parties. They now add colour to pre-wedding shoots as well.