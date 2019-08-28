Matcha craze goes around the world

By | Published: 10:19 pm

From matcha ice cream to cake and chocolate, producers of traditional Japanese green tea are capitalising on growing global interest in its flavour even as demand for the drink declines at home. At Shigehiko Suzuki’s tea shop in central Japan, adorned with a traditional ‘noren’ drape, the customers are flooding in but more to scoop up gelato or cake than to sip the bright-green tea.

In 1998, Suzuki’s company Marushichi Seicha started making powdered matcha green tea, traditionally made using a bamboo whisk in a tiny room. The firm now exports 30 tonnes of green tea to the US, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Japan exported more than 5,000 tonnes of green tea, mainly to the United States last year, 10 times more than two decades ago.

But, in Japan, the consumption of green tea leaves for drinking dropped from 1,174 grams per household in 2001 to 844 grams in 2015, according to the latest government data. Japanese traditionally drink green tea with rice, but are doing so less as the diet becomes less dependent on the grain. Sensing the shift, Suzuki branched into matcha-flavoured ice cream nine years ago, opening a shop where customers can choose gelato from seven levels of bitterness. It became so popular, he opened two stores in Tokyo and one in Kyoto, matcha’s traditional home.

Traditional Japanese tea also suffers from something of an image problem, argues Suzuki, as it is considered the preserve of older generations. “It is mainly the over 60s who drink tea. The younger people are, the more they drink coffee… Tea is no longer attractive to customers. Our priority is to boost its appeal,” he said. Some tea rooms are trying to modernise the traditional drink to pull in younger punters.

At Tokyo Saryo, a stark-white zen-style space in a quiet neighbourhood, ‘barista’ Yuka Ihara brews Japanese tea in special glass cups. But, despite these innovative efforts, there is widespread scepticism that the decline can be stemmed. “As matcha is popular around the world, it’s now made everywhere in the world. Japan is no longer the only country making it. We’ll face global competition,” Suzuki concludes.