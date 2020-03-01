Matchmaking event organised for HIV positive people in Surat

By | Published: 11:14 am 11:19 am

Surat: A city-based NGO organised a matchmaking function for HIV positive people here in Hazia town of Surat district.

The 12th Marriage Bureau Function was held on Saturday and witnessed attendance of over 700 hundred HIV positive people from across Gujarat and neighbouring states who were looking for a partner.

The event was jointly organised by Reliance Foundation and Gujarat State Network of People living with HIV (GSNP).

Speaking to ANI Daksha Patel, the organiser said: “A total of 777 people from Gujarat and neighbouring state have joined this event. Out of total people, 52 were women.” She said the platform was created keeping in mind the difficulties for HIV positive people to find a life partner for their family and friends.

“If people who have HIV are neglected by others then it is not HIV that will kill them but this discrimination will,” he said.

Daksha who is also an HIV positive person said that people should be treated equally and should be given respect.

“I think people with HIV should not be discriminated and should be given respect and be treated equally,” she said.