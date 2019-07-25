Maternity rooms turn photo studios

By | Priyanka Pasupuleti | Published: 8:17 pm

Pictures are always memorable, but capturing the right moment is a memory that one remembers for life. The arrival of a new baby usually gets reactions like ‘awww’, ‘so cute’ and parents these days are finding new ways to mark the occasion. Previously, a relative totting a camera would take pictures of the couple as they gushed over their newborn. Now, hospitals are actually creating spaces inside their premises for a full-blown photoshoot.

“I was so nervous while giving birth and was overwhelmed the moment my son entered this world. Looking at him, we wanted to make it even more special by giving him memories to hold on to when he grew up. We waited a week for him to get used to the surroundings before doing the photo-shoot,” says Rajini, a new mother who opted for such a shoot.

Professional photographer Sandeep Dinker has been doing such baby photo-shoots since 2010 and loves the experience of capturing a newborn’s first moments on camera. “I am a filmmaker and music producer as well. But, shooting babies is a cathartic experience and I love their innocence. It’s become a trend now to do photo-shoots right after the baby is born inside the hospital. It’s very lucrative as well,” adds Sandeep Dinker who has done projects at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

At the well-known Fernandez hospital, Dr Teja Pratap says the trend harks back to those done abroad. “It’s the family’s choice. We offer the service, it’s up to them if they are interested. The photo-shoot can be done in the room itself and there is a nurse to oversee things. At Least 30 per cent family show interest in such things. We usually tell them to wait for a couple of day after giving birth, so that both mother and baby are recovered from the delivery,” explains Dr Teja.