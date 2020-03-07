Maths exhibition organised in Sircilla

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to enhance interest in mathematics among the students, a ‘Maths Exhibition’ was organised in Marrigadda Primary School on Saturday.

Inaugurating the exhibition, MPP chairperson Bairagoni Lavanya said that maths would help to enhance logical, creative and analytical thinking levels of the students. So, the students should develop interest on the subject instead of staying away from it with fear.

She appreciated the school staff for organizing such a useful programme which would play a vital role to bring out inner talents of the students. Mandal Education Officer, K Suresh, Headmaster (In-charge) Gurram Balkishan, teachers Sampathi Ramesh, Lavanya, Sravan, Santhosh, Pavira, Mamatha and school committee members participated in the programme.

