Mathu Vadalara… a master stroke of a new age

It breaks from the norms of regular filmmaking and seeks to take a path less trodden. It does away from the so called commercial elements and gets rid of the usual formulae to make a refreshing attempt in doing something different. And Mathu Vadalara deserves credit for this.

Young director Ritesh Ratna handles his first ever screen narrative with an intense suspense drama laced with many surprises and twists that leave the viewers in amazement. A two and half hour run of the screen time virtually engages audience with edge of the seat involvement and intermittent spells of excitement.

Babu Mohan (Sri Simha) is a courier boy who is unhappy with his meagre income per month. One of his friends is Yesu (Satya), another courier boy who makes more moolah than Babu Mohan by hoodwinking the people.

When Babu Mohan feels sad at his incapacity to earn sufficiently to meet the requirements of his household, Yesu reveals his designs and explains how he deceives people when he delivers the orders. May not be out of willingness, Babu Mohan by necessity and needs, decides to follow Yesu in resorting to those tactics.

When he makes the first attempt to cheat an old lady (Pavala Shyamala) in an affluent apartment, the story takes a turn. As the story meanders through labyrinths, the protagonist, Babu Mohan step by step gets into the fold of unexpected perils along with his friends. The death of the old lady, police constable (Brahmaji), another owner of an apartment (Vennela Kishore) in successive scenes augments the heat in the narrative. How they escape from the tentacles of hazards they encounter is the rest of the story.

Ritesh Ratna with a wafer thin line champions a show at full length to entertain the theatres brilliantly making his narrative shuffle back and forth. Both the sons of musical celebrity, Keeravani have performed convincingly in their crafts, one as the hero and another as the music director.

For Sri Simha, the film is a big prize and Kalabhiarva pours energy with his resounding background score. His articulation in re-recording does not leave the audience in want of additional songs. All elements seem to fall in place for the movie. Mathu Vadalara attempts to be a new age cinema by breaking away from the usual path.

