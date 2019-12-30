‘Mathu Vadalara’ proves content is the king

By | Published: 7:57 pm

The team of Mathu Vadalara met the media for an ‘Evolution Meet’ to share their happiness over the success of the movie at the box office. Well-known composer MM Keeravani graced the occasion as the chief guest and narrated an interesting incident from the childhood of his elder son, Sri Simha, the hero of Mathu Vadalara.

Reminiscing a time when he was going through a rough patch in his career in the year 2000, Keeravani shared how he had to turn down a request from his family to go on a trip to Singapore as the offers to him were bleak. “Because of financial constraints, I turned down their request. Immediately, Simha responded positively and vouched that he would take us all to Singapore. Now, I think the time to go to Singapore has arrived. I expect Simha to take us there with his remuneration from Mathu Vadalara,” Keeravani quipped.

Producer Cherry shared that the content has, once again, proved to be the king and based on that alone, the publicity was designed in a different format. “Any given day, it’s the content that rules the theatres. That was what happened with our film. To bring the young talent into solid focus, we designed the publicity before the release in an entirely different version. The new version of our publicity raked up interest and curiosity among the audience,” he said.

Sri Simha said that it was a great moment in his life as he could become an actor. “I am personally fond of concept-oriented films. Such films are drawing the crowds to theatres.Audience are keen on novel content. Our film proved it once again. I intend to progress through content-based films alone so I feel satisfied with my growth,” Sri Simha said.

Music director of the film Kalabhairava thanked all those who appreciated his re-recording even without songs. He also added that he didn’t have the luxury to choose the films and getting an opportunity was a big thing.Director Rithesh expressed his gratitude towards Cherry and Mythri Movie Makers for accepting his script and providing him with a chance to direct the movie.

