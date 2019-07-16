MathWorks expands Hyderabad operations

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: MathWorks, a mathematical computing software provider, said it has moved its Hyderabad office location, expanding to a facility three times the size of its previous space. The move is part of an ongoing local expansion plan that will continue through next year.

The new office, located in the Octave Block of Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, spans over 118,500 square feet and can accommodate up to 750 people.

MathWorks, maker of Matlab and Simulink, has built a user community of four million engineers, scientists, researchers and students at more than 1,00,000 business, government and university sites around the world. Matlab, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain dynamic and embedded engineering systems.

The company’s Hyderabad operations were established in 2017 with 168 staff in an office space of over 31,400 square feet to primarily focus on product development and customer support. Today, there are 70 new job openings in Hyderabad to fill product development, quality engineering and application engineering positions.

“MathWorks continues its considerable success and growth as a result of its unique ability to provide engineers and scientists with the tools they need to drive innovation across almost every industry from automotive and aerospace to manufacturing, medical devices and finance,” said Rama Rao Sreeramaneni, senior director, MathWorks Hyderabad. “As a result, we are continuously looking for talented developers and engineers to join our team, as is indicated by the room for growth we have in our new facility.”With the Hyderabad expansion, MathWorks now occupies 3,15,000 square feet of space in India, housing more than 700 current staff members across offices in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Pune.

The new Hyderabad office space meets the company’s standards for global locations with features such as sit-to-stand workstations, dedicated lab areas, enhanced meeting and collaboration space, a multipurpose cafeteria, a game room and shower facilities.

“As a global, privately held company with over 4,500 staff members around the world, it is a priority for MathWorks to ensure each individual has access to the facilities, tools and resources that help them to most effectively support our customers,” said Jeanne O’Keefe, senior vice president and chief financial officer at MathWorks.

