‘MathWorks supporting enterprises in Covid-19 innovations’

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:45 pm

Mathematical computing software developer MathWorks is working closely with enterprises and startups to help them with Coronavirus-related research. In addition, the company is also growing its internship programme all over India even as other players in this sector are staring at large scale layoffs. With major focus on embedded and autonomous systems, the company has been providing tools for various sectors like auto, aerospace and manufacturing among others to drive innovation.

Speaking to Sruti Venugopal, the company’s country manager for sales and services, Sunil Motwani gives details on their plans going ahead and how they are fighting the pandemic.

Excerpts:

Business during pandemic

We have been constantly supporting our customers — both enterprises and educational institutions — by helping them with accessing our tools and also providing licenses for students to learn more about our tools. Other than this, we are working closely with enterprises and startups by helping them with Covid-19-related research which includes innovations like medical devices, modelling ventilators. In addition, we have developed a consolidated website around Covid-19 giving details on how our tools can be used for any kind of research or innovation.

Internship opportunity



We have extended our summer internship from 35 in 2019 to 120 positions in 2020. Since mid-May, we have welcomed 75 students in Bengaluru and an additional 47 in Hyderabad, representing almost 30 India-wide academic institutions that range from IITs, IIITs, BITs and NITs to state-run colleges. While the pandemic did hamper the physical space for the interns, we made sure that their journey with us is not compromised. We are conducting virtual meetings and making virtual groups so that the interns understand the different projects and in the process we are able to ascertain on how to make our organisation better for the interns.

Support



Not just the interns, we are providing our regular employees with all the required infrastructure support and providing them facility to remotely log in to our software and our working on projects in tandem with the institutions to see to it that interns do not need to come to office in the near future. We are also transferring small amounts to the staff so that they can set up the required infrastructure that they need.

Future trends



Going ahead, we see that industries across different verticals are slowly adapting to the new normal and we anticipate a lot of emphasis on doing more simulation work among companies. Sectors like automobile, aerospace design will see a growth with more organisation using our model-based designs for their innovations.

