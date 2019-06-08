Matric boy to Microsoft techie

By | Published: 12:45 am 3:29 pm

Of course, the odds against you for success are million to one. But, the odds certainly do not faze you if you know about this techie-turned-entrepreneur Koti Reddy Saripalli who made impossible possible. Having climbed the ladders of tech giant Microsoft with matriculation certificate, Koti Reddy redefined the concept of “making big and great” by giving up lucrative career in Microsoft after working for a decade only to set up his own ventures to provide employment and service to the needy.

With a suitcase filled with aspirations and strong belief, Koti Reddy, just 14 then, had to convince his parents about his passion for software technology and career in the IT, and reached Hyderabad with just Rs 1,000 in his pocket. Now, his entrepreneurial ventures provide services to more than 50 crore people spread across 160 countries with just 470 employees with the turnover of Rs 760 crore. “Productivity and convenience were always the objective and the business would not have withstood without a proper base of ideology,” he says.

Troubled childhood

Raised in Nallapadu, in the present Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, Koti Reddy was attracted to reading autobiographies of Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Tanguturi Prakasam and noted work of Bill Gates — A Road Ahead — at a very young age. “For someone like me who grew up in the ’90s, Satyam’s Ramalinga Raju was an icon. He was the one who first seeded the thought in our minds to take up careers in computer-related industry,” he says.

However, for the just matriculation pass boy, the fate has something different to offer. With ailing father on bed and two elders sisters ready for marriage, Koti had to suppress his aspirations of pursuing bigger goals after passing Class 10. Later, he joined PGDCA course to learn C and other languages. At the very tender age, he took up a data entry operator job and worked for a pay of Rs 750 before embarking on a journey to Hyderabad.

Call from Microsoft

Having completed Sun certified professional course at young age of 16, Koti Reddy gradually made his way into tech field when the software industry was about to pick up in Hyderabad. His reputation and hard work in the field paid off when his name was recommended by his known circles to Microsoft.

On the interview day, Koti cleared all the 12 rounds and was confident of cracking the final round. “I already had an offer in hand from a multinational company based out of the USA which is setting its business in India. After clearing the interview, on my way to office, I received a call from HR seeking my certificates for processing for the role. I told HR that I had only Class 10 certificate. She hung up the call. The next minute it was Microsoft India Manager calling… I asked him, “Can’t your company which was founded by a college-dropout, give a chance to a talented boy like me.”

And, subsequently, the company had to change its norms for this case and recruited Koti Reddy with a package that was less than what he was offered by other tech company.

A recipient of 2012 US President Innovation award, Koti Reddy served as member of curriculum setting team for IIT Khanpur and advisor for IIT Bhubaneshwar. And, currently, he undertook a combined research with Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences. Koti Reddy’s ‘Bharath Innovation Labs’ has ventured into software research which has 96 per cent of failure rate in the market. “It was an audacious step into software research. I could enter only after studying and analysing practically about the market. It is now fruitful after years of hard work and dedication,” Koti Reddy said.

Other innovative ventures include Crowd Blood, Agritech, Construction Tech, Fin Tech, Health Tech, Media Tech. “We worked on Crowd Blood for eight years. About 12 lakh people are dying worldwide due to unavailability of blood. Its purpose is to make people interact with others letting them do meaningful tasks,” he says.

With a view to bring autism children into mainstream society, Koti set up Pinnacle Blooms Network where he offers free medical aid to children from economically deprived families. Another innovative concept HAI-PHI (Health Awareness Index — Personal Health Index) is aimed at empowering individuals to be in-charge of their health.