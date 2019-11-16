Matrimonial site ‘IdontWantDowry’ hacked

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Cyber offenders hacked ‘www.IdontWantDowry.com’, a matrimonial website for the people who opposed dowry system, was hacked by unknown cyber criminals.

Satya Naresh, website founder, has filed a complaint about it at Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police station here. In a press note, Naresh said that they are in the process of recovering the matrimony portal which may take a couple of weeks. “We regret the inconvenience caused to all our members and request to stay for the updates,” it said.

He said the website was launched on April 2, 2006, and more than 10,000 members have registered on our website till now and declared war against dowry system. Fifty couple got married using the online platform, the press note added.

