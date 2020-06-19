Matrix baggage screening system at Hyderabad Airport

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: To aid the customs department in international arrivals baggage screening, Matrix screening system was introduced at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

The system serves up x-ray images of arriving baggage placed on any of the international arrival belts at RGIA to customs officials seated in a State-of-the-art matrix room without having to be physically present at the baggage belts.

The system randomly map bags on different belts to different customs officials to ensure maximum efficiency and screening integrity, while avoiding the need to physically expose the officials to the incoming bags, according to a press release.

Developed in association with a technology agency, the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has upgraded the existing in-line international arrivals baggage conveyor system by introducing a Matrix solution, which offers a baggage diverter and a reject line for each belt.

Matrix is a first-of-its-kind tech-enabled baggage screening system in the country which offers an inline x-ray screening from a remote location with an innovative solution having a reject application to track any suspect international arrivals baggage.

A dedicated ‘reject loop’ provides spare bag holding capacity to move out multiple suspects or rejected bags without holding up the movement of bags across the entire belt which would be the case in the traditional setup.

The release added the system has been instrumental in a marked improvement in process efficiency and optimization resulting in a considerable enhancement in baggage throughput, screening reliability and passenger experience.

