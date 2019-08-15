Mattapally temple in Suryapet closed due to floods

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Suryapet: The famous Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Mattapally was closed on Thursday when flood water started entering the temple premises.

The temple authorities shifted the Utsav Murtis of the temple to a safe place, fearing an increase in Krishna river level. Devotees were also not allowed into the temple as a precautionary measure.

Officials swung into action and started pumping out water from the temple using motor pump sets. District Joint Collector Sanjeev Reddy visited the temple and is monitoring the situation.

In view of heavy inflows into Pulichinthala project, 14 gates of the project were lifted, releasing 6,46,889 cusecs of water from it. The inflow into the project was continuing at 7,10,700 cusecs. The water storage level of the project reached 38.05 tmc against gross storage capacity of 45.77 tmc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter