Matthew Morrison joins American Horror Story: 1984

Matthew Morrison is the latest new entry to board the cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: 1984. According to The Hollywood Reporter, franchise newcomers also include DeRon Horton and Zach Villa. Murphy, who has worked with Morrison in musical comedy series Glee, took to Instagram where he dropped the teaser and a sneak peek into the cast of the ninth season of the FX horror anthology on the first day of shooting.

“To celebrate the first day of filming the NINTH Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, here’s the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing ’80s lewks. Enjoy!(sic)” Murphy captioned the video. Billie Lourd, Cody Fern and Leslie Grossman are also returning to the franchise, along with Emma Roberts. Gus Kenworthy and Angelica Ross are also a part of the new instalment. AHS mainstay Sarah Paulson will not return in a series-regular role for its upcoming ninth season.