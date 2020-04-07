MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar inspects works in Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 5:22 pm

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar on Tuesday visited several areas of the old city and inspected the SRDP works being taken up by the authorities.

He inspected the construction of multilevel grade separator works near the Owaisi Hospital junction flyover and instructed the GHMC engineers to speed up the foundation works. The local site engineers explained to him about the progress of works.

Arvind Kumar later inspected Chandrayangutta where the proposed extension of existing grade separator is to be taken up. The local officials maintained the works could not be started as shifting of the pipelines was not taken up by the water board officials. The Principal Secretary asked the water board officials to initiate steps to shift the pipelines at the earliest. He also inspected the ongoing works of the flyover at Bahadurpura and asked the officials to expedite the works.

Arvind Kumar advised the officials that the present situation was favourable for executing the works at a brisk pace as there was not much vehicular movement owing to the lockdown. GHMC Chief Engineer Sridhar, Superintendent Engineer Dattupant and other engineers were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .