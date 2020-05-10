Max Life digitises processes across value chain

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: Covid-19-led ensuing lockdown has restricted human interaction to non-physical touchpoints across the board. The life insurance sector, which is traditionally dependent on bank branch walk-ins and agent advisors for customer meetings, is now continuously digitising its operations to deliver a seamless experience. In line with this trend, Max Life Insurance has transitioned its processes onto digital channels.

Max Life Insurance Company, MD & CEO, Prashant Tripathy said, “Right from sales to new policy issuance to claims management, and to everyday business operations – our processes across the entire value chain have been digitised.” Its business continuity plan was initiated much ahead of the lockdown and could procure required technology to ensure that 80 per cent of its employees could effectively work from home within 3-4 days of the lockdown announcement.

As this ‘stay at home’ phase requires physical distancing, both contactless sales and servicing are the biggest challenges for the life insurance sector. “Being prepared, our investments in remote user technology like virtual desktops and virtual private networks over the years, helped us gain an edge. Looking at the way the lockdown was approached, we ensured that internet links were upgraded and additional laptops were procured to ensure business remains unaffected,” he added.

Digitising processes

Tripathy said, “Since the beginning of lockdown, we have effectively digitised our entire sales process, training over 9,000 frontline sellers and over 25,000 specified persons of banks and agents digitally in just two weeks, who sold 24,000 policies in the last week of March alone. We have also digitised our claims management to ensure that all support documents are accepted online, and customers are able to submit claims in a timely manner, using self-service options available on the website, digital bots and artificial intelligence-driven Interactive Voice Response.”

In addition, the company installed a TeleMER (Tele Medical Examination Report) protocol for policy issuance that is ensuring remote medical underwriting for new customers buying policies during this time. As an outcome of this, the company has processed 1,938 individual, group death claims and post-death benefits claims in the second half of March 2020, even with the majority of the company’s employees operating from home.

Future products

“There has been an impact on total new sales due to the lockdown, but we are steady in terms of covering it up with digital means and are starting to witness strong sales momentum. In the future, we expect greater demand for protection products and our offerings are also in line with designing specific short-term product solutions,” he said. The company also believes that people will continue to focus on important life-stage goals such as children’s education and marriage which are time-bound.

“Our distributors will continue to have the discussions with prospective customers around creating a safety net through protection policies–term plans, Covid- 19 specific plan, critical illness plans, health insurance plans and then create independent plans for each of the non-negotiable life-stage goals,” he added.

Insurance penetration

Tripathy opines, while operational restrictions will have a short-term effect on growth, the current situation will create greater realisation amongst the community and shift the focus to safeguarding their financial future and families from any such calamities in the future. This will, therefore, increase the overall demand and penetration of life insurance in the country. “Moreover, during the current times, companies have responded with quick adoption of ‘digital-only’ medium and we can expect this to be the new normal, post the pandemic, as consumers equally embrace digital channels,” he noted.

