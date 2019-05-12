Max Little Icon-2019 show held in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:00 am

Karimnagar: Leading fashion brand, Max Fashion concluded its ‘Max Little Icon-2019’ with an amazing show. The show was held at Max Store, Hotel Manair Complex, IB Road, here on Sunday.

The fest witnessed many enthusiastic kids with great talent passion and interest on this stage. A host of singers, dancers and artists bedazzled the audience with their talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Paul, AVP Max Fashion, said that as it was 8th edition, they continue to involve with customers through innovative, fun and engaging creativities. Max little icon was specially intended to engage with the kids and their families.

Max little icon is a platform which would provide a platform for kids to showcase their talent and get recognition in their very own city. It encourages little champs and divas to participate and showcase their talent in singing, dancing, drawing competition.

The show was judged by famous dancer master Charley, Rockstar and well-known singer Parnika Manya.