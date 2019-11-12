Maxi Vision offers free retina check up for diabetics

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Maxi Vision Super Specialty Eye hospital is offering free retina check up for diabetics across their hospitals in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam on November 14.

International Diabetes Federation report 2017 estimated that there were 425 million diabetics in the world and this figure is expected to grow to 629 million by 2045. The survey reports said one in every seven diabetic patients was diabetic retinopathy or visually impaired. Uncontrolled sugar levels were the cause for diabetic retinopathy.

Maxivision Eye Hospitals said it had been conducting comprehensive retina check ups across their branches i.e Somajiguda, Begumpet, Kukatpally, Mehdipatnam, AS Raonagar,Santoshnagar etc and commemorating the World Diabetic Day, there would be free retina check up for all diabetic patients who walk in from November 14 to 30. For more details and guidance, patients can contact over phone: 9390110000.

