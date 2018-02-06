Maximise the maxi dress look

By | Published: 11:11 pm 8:57 pm

With the winter almost winding up and spring just around the corner, it is about time your wardrobe too bloomed. Maxi dresses are an ideal choice for an outfit around this time of the year for it will keep you cool and comfy while it is neither too cold, nor too hot.

Here is how you can accessorise them to bring a unique and quirky touch.

Jackets

It is good to carry a jacket along, not only for fashion purpose, but also to keep you wcase you find it chilly outside. Denim and leather jackets are the options that will keep you in vogue. Keep the colour and pattern combinations in mind while you pair.

Sneakers

Although sandals and heels go just fine with maxi dresses, sneakers can lend a quirky touch to it like nothing else can. Boots, although make for a great combination, are quintessentially winter and it is better to pack and stack them up in the wardrobe. Go for funky colour combination to reflect the jauntiness of the season.

Accessories

There are no hard and fast rules regarding accessories to match with maxi dress for they heavily depend on the kind of dress you are wearing and the occasion, among several other factors. Experiment with looks like formal, beach-themed or boho, to finalise on the accessories.

Layering

Layering is another great technique to sport a maxi dress – be it with turtleneck top, long-flowing kaftan jackets, shawls or anything else.