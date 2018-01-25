MaxiVision launches new laser device in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospital on Wednesday has launched ‘Technolas 217Z-100 Excimer’, a hi-tech laser device to conduct vision correction at its A S Raonagar branch. The laser vision correction device is the third such facility of MaxiVision in Hyderabad, a press release said.

In 2016, Maxivision had installed a similar laser work station in their super specialty centre in Madhapur. According to Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, founder of Maxivision Eye Hospitals, all the other branches of Maxivision in the city have trained and qualified optometrists and doctors to diagnose and refer patients to the three main facilities at A S Rao Nagar, Somajiguda and Madhapur for final treatment.

The laser device at A S Rao Nagar was inaugurated by co-owner of Indian Badminton league V Chamundeshwarinath in the presence of Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy. Sudheer, COO of Maxivision Eye Hospital Group said that special inaugural scheme for treatment will be available for patients between January and February.