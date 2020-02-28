Maxivision opens Karimnagar facility

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated a branch of Maxivision Superspeciality Eye Hospital in the town on Friday.

With this, the hospital has 14 branches in the two Telugu-speaking States. The 25-bed hospital has all super speciality facilities, including three operation theatres, all diagnosis facilities and others.

Dr GSK Velu, chairman of Maxivision Superspeciality Hospital Group, said they had opened the Karimnagar facility as part of their plan to expand their network to tier 2 and 3 towns.

They have also decided to open secondary care hospitals in Khammam, Mancherial, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Miryalaguda and Medak by the end of 2020. He said they were planning a clinic in every district and 31 clinics would be launched in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this year.

In Karimnagar hospital, they would also run ophthalmic institute to offer diploma and degree courses to provide training to local youths. Initially, a one-year diploma course which has 20 seats would be offered. After the completion of the course, students have to undergo a six-month internship programme.

