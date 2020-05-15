Maxwell – From champion cyclist to saviour

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: He is a 10-time National cycling champion, a respected coach and official. And a wonderful human. The 56-year-old Maxwell Trevor’s golden heart shone through when he emerged a saviour for the few hundred migrant workers in and around Secunderabad railway station with his humanitarian gesture of distributing packed food and groceries.

“I was moved by their plight ever since the lockdown was declared because of the deadly coronavirus. They have been stranded and I decided to help them in the best possible way. I distributed cooked food for the first few weeks and now I am giving them groceries. Whenever these workers see me getting down from my car, there is a huge smile and relief on their faces, particularly a little boy whose gleeful expression says it all,’’ said the former international cyclist.

Trevor spends little over two hours in the morning to visit these places for the last few weeks.

He has also been playing godfather, mentor and coach to a few cyclists, who hail from financially poor background. They are put up in rented house in Tarnaka and he trains them at SATS Cycling Velodrome in Osmania University.

Pranay, who won a bronze in team sprint event, along with V Uday Kumar and M Tanishq in the 34th sub-junior National Track Cycling Championship in Jaipur last year, is the son of a toddy tapper, Damodar is a son of a maid, Raja is the son of a watchman and Rakesh’s father is a labourer. Some of them continue to stay with him as these boys could not go back to their places because of the lockdown.

Old timers would remember him as one of the champion cyclists of the country in the 80s. He created ripples a few months before 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi when he pedalled away to glory in 1000m sprint event in the trial events when he missed Moscow Olympics timings by 0.04 seconds. “I was not aware of that timings till I finished the race. A few media people came and told me that I missed that timing. It was horrible feeling then.’’

But a bigger setback came when he was laid low by Dengue after the trials. That robbed him of a certain medal in the Asian Games. “We were put up at the stadium which was still under construction. There were lot of mosquitoes and subsequently the dengue hospitalised me. It shattered my dream as I lost my best chance to win a medal. My timings in the trials were far better than the medal winners in the Games,’’ said Trevor, who also took part in the 1986 Asian Games.

However, Trevor is happy to hold the record of winning ten National titles. “I take a lot of pride by being national champion for ten successive years from 1980 to 1990. In those ten years I broke my record three times in 1000m sprint and twice in 1000 time trial. That itself is another record. Besides the individual events, I was part of the Indian Railways squad that broke many records. AP was a force to reckon with then in cycling. There was tremendous competition and that helped me in a huge way. ’’

Trevor said he had passion for cycling from a young age. “Cycling was very popular in Lallaguda in Secunderabad. During the 80s, there were competitions on Republic Day and Independence Day. It was a very prestigious race for us in the colony. The interest started from there and it became a passion thanks to my brother Glenn and coach Mumtaz.

“I owe a lot to Mumtaz, who once even paid my entry fees of Rs 2,500 for an International event in 1981 by taking advance from his office salary. I never looked back from that event.’’

His first National title came at Lal Bahadur Stadium and then the last and tenth race win in RRC cycling track in Secunderabad. “I always cherish these memories.’’

