Mayawati gets personal in her attack on Modi

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati mounted a scathing personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he could not be expected to respect others sisters and wives when he had left his own wife for political gains.

This is the first time that any political leader has criticized the Prime Minister’s personal life.

In an interview given to a news agency on Monday, Mayawati accused Modi of playing politics on the Alwar rape case and said: “I have also come to know that married women are now trying to make sure that their husbands do not go near Narendra Modi because they fear that their husbands may also leave them like Modi left his wife.”

She slammed the Prime Minister for showing sympathy for Dalits and said that his words rang hollow.

“If Modi had genuinely been a backward caste person, he would not have objected to bungalows owned by Dalit and OBC people. He changes his caste everyday for electoral gains,” she added.

Mayawati said that Modi had tried to break the Samajwadi Party (SP)-BSP alliance and would earlier address her as ‘behenji’ but when he realized that the alliance would not break, he has started addressing her as ‘bua’.

“The ‘sanskari’ people in the country address me as ‘behenji’. Even my parents call’behenji’ and so does Akhilesh Yadav,” she stated.

She appealed to people to vote for the alliance in the final phase of elections.