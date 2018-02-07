2BHK works begin at Bhojagutta

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: State government has taken up construction of 1,824 units under double bedroom housing at a cost of Rs 140 crore at Bhojagutta near Mehdipatnam.

Mayor Bontu Rammohan held a series of interactions with residents of Bhojagutta who were living here without any amenities and convinced them to handover the place for the project.

Following this, 760 residents have agreed to give up their houses for the construction of double bedroom units.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the evacuation of 70 houses where the residents have handed over the place.

KTR reviews SRDP works

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Wednesday reviewed the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) taken up in the city and directed the officials to expedite the works.

At a meeting with the officials of various departments including Transco, TSSPDCL, HMWSSB and GHMC, Rao said through coordination between departments only the works could be expedited and asked them to bring issues if any to his attention.

The meeting discussed shifting of utilities including power and water lines for the project and the departments were asked not to wait for inter-departmental financial transcations related to shifting and road restorations but go ahead with the works. Rao also spoke to Collectors and revenue officials over phone and discussed the issues of land acquisition for the project.

Manipur gets inspired by GHMC

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiative to tackle dumping of garbage in public places is being replicated by different municipalities across the country.

To deter public dumping garbage, the civic body has identified vulnerable points, got them cleaned, put trees and put paintings and muggus.

Impressed with the initiative, Swachh Bharath Mission has advocated replicating of it in other municipalities too.

In Manipur, municipal authorities of Wangoi town too have adopted the same and started planting trees in garbage vulnerable points.