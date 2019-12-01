Mayor inspects steel bridge works in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with MLA, Danam Nagender, Deputy Mayor, Baba Fasiuddin, Corporator, Kavitha Goverdhan Reddy, and officials inspected the works related to construction of steel bridge and beautification of Panjagutta graveyard here, on Saturday.

The steel bridge will be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 6 crore with ramps on both sides as accidents were occurring due to narrow road, a press release said.

The construction of water harvesting pits, laying of drainage pipeline, removing debris and garbage, construction of compound wall, approach road are some of the works to be taken up in the graveyard and maintenance of graveyard will be done by GHMC, he said.

As per the instructions of the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Mayor had taken the initiative to solve the obstacles for commencing the bridge construction here. A meeting was held to sort out obstacles and the work of construction of steel bridge would progress smoothly, he added.

Since, a part of land of graveyard was taken for construction of steel bridge, Rammohan asked the Joint Collector, Ravi and RDO, Raja Goud to provide an alternative place. Later a review meeting was held on developmental activities in Khairtabad Assembly constituency, the press release added.

