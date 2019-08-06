Mayor Rammohan’s timely help saves three people

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad : Timely intervention by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan rescued three people, who were involved in a freak accident on Monday night at Road No.45, Banjara Hills.

As part of inspecting road works in the area, the Mayor had visited the spot and saw a private taxi, which went out of control and got stuck in a damaged nala.

Immediately, the Mayor instructed the officials to deploy an earthmover from the neighbouring area to pull the car out of the nala. All the three passengers escaped unhurt and thanked the Mayor for rescuing them, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter