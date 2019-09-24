Mayor visits NIMS

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the initiatives aimed at mosquito breeding control measures during the ongoing dengue season, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Ghanta Chakrapani visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and conducted a cleanliness drive.

The duo along with other senior hospital staff visited several areas within the NIMS campus to get rid of the stagnant water. The Mayor also inspected the measures that the hospital staff has taken to control mosquito breeding.

Rammohan visited a few recovery wards and interacted with the patients. The Director of NIMS Dr K Manohar and other senior hospital staff were present.

