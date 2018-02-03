‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’: An entertaining wrap-up

By | Abhinav | Published: 12:52 am

All things come to an end.

Thus, It is not the destination that matters as much as the route. The final chapter of the dystopian young-adult post apocalyptic series of the Maze Runner is no exception. The first part (2014) was set in a huge maze populated by teens. It took one curious never-give-up teen to beat the maze and the creatures within and discover a post apocalyptic world where people are dying and only the teens of the maze are the cure.

At the second outing – Scorch Trials, you have the journey of self discovery and the division of right and wrong, of losing a loved one, of betrayal and then the cause for the chaos. The teens are a cure to the plague that is wiping out the population. The cure (as always without an easy way out), has to be harvested from the live ‘specimens’. The Death Cure offers the solution (does it??).

It starts where ST ends. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien), Newt (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), their friend from the Glade, Frypan (Dexter Darden) and a group desperately trying to free kidnapped teens from the clutches of WCKD (Wicked). They succeed in rescuing a few but Thomas’ best buddy Minho (Ki Hong Lee) isn’t one of them. Mission Rescue Minho is underway. Thus is the path of challenge and its fair share of ups, downs and thrills not to mention run-ins with the Cranks (zombies) and WCKD. Will WCKD succeed or will Thomas?

Unlike the post apocalyptic Resident Evil, the Maze Runner is reoriented. As with the Harry Potter series, the script is altered ‘to please the audience’ and therein lies the drawback. Ava Paige (Patricia Clarkson) says “It is wonderful what one can do for survival” – probably as the saga knows is at its end, it doesn’t put up the X factor. It does offer action sequences and though there is seldom a dull moment, it lacks the punch that one would expect. Director Wes Ball has time on his side to improve though not to experiment. He has to learn fast to deliver the knockout punch rather than win on points. Like in a test match, though sessions are important, the last session is also important to win the match. Same with the series. It doesn’t matter how good you start, the end is also important, specially when you are the one calling the shots. It is more Dravidesque than Kohlian.

Does this offer a cure? Is this end a new beginning??

Any which way it is worth a casual visit.