MBA admissions at Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has issued admission notifications for MBA (Technology Management) and MBA (Part-time) programmes for the academic year 2019-20.

The MBA (Technology Management) will be for two years and MBA part-time will be for three years. Admissions into both the programmes will be based on the scores obtained in Telangana State-Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET) 2019. For those candidates who did not appear or failed to get a rank in the TS-ICET can appear for a separate entrance test which will be conducted by the Osmania University on September 9.

For application form and other details, visit the website www.ouadmissions.com. The last date to apply is by 4 pm on September 13.