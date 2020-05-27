MBA grad fakes robbery to help ailing lover in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: In a rather strange turn of events, an MBA graduate who lodged a complaint that he was robbed of Rs 8.5 lakh on the Hyderabad outskirts was arrested on charges of staging the robbery. He had faked the robbery to help his ailing girlfriend, police said.

The LB Nagar Central Crime Station police, along with the Meerpet police, on Wednesday solved the ‘robbery’ reported at Gurramguda on the city outskirts and arrested M Achi Reddy, the complainant. Officials recovered Rs 8.5 lakh from his possession and said he had committed the theft to support the medical expenses of his girlfriend and to solve his financial problems.

Achi Reddy (28), an accountant in Sri Sai Charana Paper Mill Private Limited at Kodada, Suryapet, is a native of Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh. He had completed his MBA and secured a job in the mill owned by a relative.

“The relative trusted him and appointed Reddy as an accountant-cum-collection boy. In March, Achi Reddy came to Hyderabad and collected about Rs 10 lakh from several agents. Seeing the huge amount of cash, he plotted to steal the money for his personal use,” the police said, adding that due to the lockdown, he had to wait till last week.

Reddy, the police said, was in a relationship with a woman who was critically ill, and Reddy wanted to help her. On Monday, he came to Hyderabad from Kodad and went to IDPL in Balanagar, from where he collected about Rs 8.5 lakh from several agents. He then went to an isolated place in Gurramguda and hid the cash bag in some bushes there. He then called his relative and said he had been robbed. He also informed Raja Reddy, an agent from Gurramguda, apart from alerting the police on ‘Dial 100’. He then accompanied Raja Reddy to the Meerpet police station and lodged a complaint.

The police, however, sensed something wrong about the entire episode and questioned Reddy, who confessed to cooking up the robbery story.

