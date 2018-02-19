MBA student commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old MBA student committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Kompally after alerting her boyfriend through a video call about her intention on late on Saturday night.

The deceased, B Aneesha Chowdhary, a native of Anantapur, had come to the city nearly two years ago and was persuing MBA second year at Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Kompally and was staying in the hostel.

According to the Petbasheerabad police, Aneesha was in love with her classmate, Dikshith Patel, for more than a year. However, for last few months their affair was reportedly marred with frequent quarrels and arguments.

On Saturday night, Aneesha had a conversation with Patel via Facebook Messenger’s video call when she told him that her intention to commit suicide.

Petbasheerabad Sub-Inspector M Venkatesham said Aneesha immediately disconnected the video call after telling Patel that she was going to commit suicide.

“Panicked with her behaviour, Patel rushed to the hostel, but in vain. He reached around 1.30 am and alerted the staff, who in turn informed the police,” he said.

In the complaint lodged Aneesha’s father, B Buggaiah Chowdhary said he received a call from Patel around 1.34 am but he didn’t pick it up as he was sleeping then.

“I called back on to the same number but there was no response. I came to know about my daughter’s death when I received a call from the same number again around 3 am,” he said.

Police booked a case under Section 174 (Suspicious death) of CrPC and handed over the body to relatives after autopsy at Gandhi Hospital morgue. “No action will be taken against Patel as parents did not raise any doubts or gave complaint against him,” the SI said.