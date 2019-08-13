MBBS aspirants file plea against varsity for violating norms

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice Keshav Rao, on Tuesday extended stay of Phase II counselling of MBBS admissions. The bench was dealing with a writ petition filed by aspiring MBBS candidates stating that Kaloji Narayana Rao University was violating government orders on open category seats. As per the orders, open category seats were to be allotted to all candidates based on merit irrespective of the category the candidates belonged to. Phase I counselling was held for filling 2,550 vacancies and Phase II was for 750. The petitioners submitted that the university was violating the said government orders as well as the Constitution by keeping the ‘open category posts’ open only to the candidates belonging to OC. The university submitted its counter. The bench adjourned the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

Case disposed of



A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, heard the Principal Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, in person. A petition was filed by a doctor, Aravind, from Hyderabad questioning the failure of the government in not constituting Telangana State Dental Council as mandated under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and Dentist Act, 1948. The court directed the Health Department not to compel the petitioner for re-registration online or manually with the Telangana State Dentists Registration Tribunal. After the Principal Secretary said the council was constituted, the bench disposed of the matter.

