MBBS education fair in Hyderabad evokes good response

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The two-day ‘Abroad MBBS Education Fair 2019’ jointly organised by T News and Namasthe Telangana at Visvesvaraya Bhavan, Institution of Engineers, Khairatabad, evoked great response from students and parents. Sunday being the last day for the fair, the venue teemed with large number of students looking for information related to MBBS in foreign shores.

The fair was organised to facilitate students and their parents to obtain information regarding MBBS courses in foreign universities. Around 30 stalls representing different foreign universities were set up in the two-day fair which provided platform for students and parents to get all the details regarding the course and also helped them clear their doubts. The representatives from various foreign varsities explained about affiliation, fee, facilities, and weather etc to the students.

With MBBS course in the country proving to be a costly affair, several students are opting for universities abroad. Malavika, a student who participated in the education fair said “Pursuing MBBS in the country has become challenging due to limited seats besides being expensive. Not all can afford seats under management quota. But in abroad the course can be completed at a less cost and I plan to pursue MBBS from a university in Europe.”

