MBBS student from Hyderabad dies in Philippines

Peddapalli: An MBBS final year student, Janagama Nagapujitha (24) died under suspicious circumstances in Davao, Philippines. Though the incident took place on March 7, it came to light recently.

A native of 8 Incline colony of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, Nagapujitha went to the Philippines to pursue MBBS four years ago.

On March 7, she slept after returning from the exam and was found dead in the night when other roommates tried to wake her up. They informed the matter to the parents of Nagapujitha over the phone.

Suspecting doubts over the death of his daughter, Naga Srinivas, father of the deceased, lodged a complaint with Godavarikhani two town police. Based on the complaint, police registered the case and began an investigation.

Body of the medical student arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. SI Shyam Patel went to Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad, to perform a postmortem.

When contacted, SI informed that they were performing postmortem to the body of the medico as parents expressed doubts over the death of their daughter.

Srinivas has two daughters and a son. Nagapujitha is his elder daughter.