McDonald’s likely to launch 5G smart product on April 15

Beijing: Fast-food chain McDonald’s is reportedly planning to launch a new “5G” smart product here and the details will be revealed on April 15, the media reported.

The company has shared various teasers and promotional images of the same.

However, it is currently unknown what exactly the smart product is and how the newer and faster bandwidth ties in with it, reports GizmoChina.

It is assumed that the new product will have a display surrounded by thin bezels.

The smart device will even feature a wide-angle lens, which will support facial recognition as well. The device will also have speakers and will support 5G networking.

Currently, it is unclear if this is a collaboration between McDonald’s and a tech industry brand or the main focus of the launch is some improvement of the fast food chain itself.

To further create a buzz, the fast-food chain’s WeChat app has opened a new “5G” gift certificate that includes three kinds of coupons on the basis of discounts.

These coupons can only be redeemed on April 15 and April 16 through applets, restaurant buffet ordering machines, and restaurant counter scan codes.