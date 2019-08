By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on McDonald’s Mehdipatnam unit for unhygienic conditions in its backyard.

The municipal corporation issued a challan to the fast-food outlet for depositing garbage and causing inconvenience to the people, GHMC Food Inspector Ijaz Khasim said.