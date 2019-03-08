MCEME inks MoU with Telangana SBTET

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Hyderabad: In an attempt to harness the skill development in the Army, the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad and State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has inked MoU on Friday for award of Diploma in Engineering/Technology to EME technicians on retirement.

Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, Commandant of MCEME, Major General TSA Narayanan, Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor of MCEME, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education, D Venkateswarlu, Secretary, SBTET and members of academia from Civil and Military were present during the singing of MoU.

The Diploma in Network Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronic Engineering streams will be awarded to EME Technicians which would go a long way for resettlement of a soldier in the civil society, according to a press release.