MCEME Passing Out Parade held in Secunderabad

By | Published: 2:35 pm

Hyderabad: Twenty four young Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) course passed out from the portals of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) under the aegis of Army Training Command at a solemn Passing Out Parade Ceremony organised at Cariappa Drill Square of CTW MCEME, at Secunderabad on Saturday.

It was a memorable and momentous day for the GCs who were pipped as Commissioned Officers in the rank of `Lieutenant’ by senior military officers and welcomed into the fraternity of the officer cadre of the Army.The parade was presided over by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME as Reviewing Officer.

The General Officer addressed the young cadets and welcomed them into a life of valour and duty and stressed the importance of professionalism, commitment and sacrifice which they will be required to make during their journey as an officer. As the cadets embark on a new chapter in their lives, as symbolized by the Pehla Kadam ceremony, Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan apprised them of the challenges to national security and the call of duty that awaits them in their new role as officers of the mighty and technologically advanced Indian Army.

WCC Ujjwal Kumar was awarded the Gold Medal for standing first in Order of Merit, while Shivaji Platoon was awarded the coveted, GOC-in-C, Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Banner for winning the Inter Platoon Championship for Spring Term-2020.

