MCEME presents N-99 masks to Military Hospital

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Expressing appreciation towards corona warriors with special regards to medical services of Defence forces, Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) along with a representative of MSME, honoured the Covid front-end warriors by presenting nano-particle technology N-99 masks to Brigadier V Srinivas, Commandant, Military Hospital, Secunderabad.

A MSME from Hyderabad has taken the initiative towards manufacturing of medical products such as masks, PPE Kits and mechanical and electrical ventilators and one of their products is N-99 mask, a medical certified product of DRDO and made in India for the first time, a press release said.

The advanced N-99 mask which has been developed with a break through nano-particle technology provides nano particle filter to the corona warriors. It has a superior filter technology with filtering efficiency of 99.7 per cent and possesses ergonomic suitability with the special exhale valve, adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loop, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .