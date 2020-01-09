MCEME seminar on Radar and Missile Technology held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:20 pm 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) has organised a college seminar on ‘Radar and Missile Technology’ on Thursday under the aegis of Army Training Command of Indian Army.

The seminar was a rare opportunity wherein all the major stakeholders concerned with the field got together under one roof. The speakers included highly qualified and eminent speakers from academia, design and production agencies with vast experience. The aim of the seminar was to acquaint the students with the entire paradigm in the fields of Radar and Missile technology including latest research, development, production and sustainment challenges.

First part of the seminar was dedicated for Radar Technology in which participants were given an insight into the latest trends in Antenna Technology and Futuristic Radar Systems. The second session was aimed at Missile Technology and consisted of an insight into futuristic trends and sustainment challenges being faced by the field army. The seminar showcased inherent capability of shaping the future of technology and provided an invaluable opportunity for all participants to further push the technical thresholds of knowledge and technical proficiency in the field of Radars and Missiles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter