MCI approves 2 new medical colleges in Telangana

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: The State government plans to expand medical education in Telangana received a shot in the arm with the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Wednesday giving its approval for medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet with an intake of 150 seats each from this academic year i.e. 2019-20.

The MCI approval of medical colleges at Nalgonda and Suryapet will take the total number of government medical colleges in Telangana to nine and the total number of MBBS seats to 1,450. Last year, the MCI had approved medical colleges at Siddipet and Mahabubnagar with 150 MBBS seats each.

The MCI on Wednesday also gave its approval to three private medical colleges in Telangana. The Dr. Patnam Mahender Reddy Medical College in Chevella, Mamata Medical College in Bachupally and Surabhi Medical College in Siddipet got MCI approval for 150 medical seats from 2019-20.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.