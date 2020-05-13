MCI rules cannot be overlooked for PG admission: TS High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, on Wednesday directed that the regulations of the Medical Council of India cannot be overlooked for admissions into postgraduate medical courses. The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by Dr Ganta Swetha complaining that despite having the stipulated rural service, her application for a PG seat in KNR University of Health Sciences was rejected. Prabhakar Rao, appearing for the university, pointed out that weightage was to be given for candidates who have worked in tribal areas and not rural areas. He complained that the petitioner had no such service. The panel while dismissing the petition directed that the petitioner’s application be considered for the second phase of counselling giving weightage of marks for one year rural service.

White ration cards

The panel directed the government to provide food for the needy without insisting on ration cards. The panel was dealing with a letter written by Srujana Amanaganti as a taken up PIL. As reported earlier, the letter complained of cancellation of distribution of Rs 1,500 to the White ration cardholders who have not taken ration from ration shops during January, February and March. The panel directed the government not to insist on biometric proof and stressed the need to provide rations to migrant workers. It directed the government to issue fresh ration cards to all those who held white ration cards and were cancelled without notice. On the question of monetary relief of Rs 1,500, the panel adjourned the matter to June 20.

AG recuses himself

Telangana State Advocate General BS Prasad recused himself in a matter pertaining to relief to be granted to advocates and clerks of the State. He pointed out that he was heading the committee that was finalising the guidelines. The panel was dealing with a petition filed by one Rapolu Bhaskar complaining that the condition ‘Active Practice’ was erroneous. Counsel Rangaiah, appearing for the petitioner pointed out that though there were 40,000 advocates in the State and only 28,000 had certificates of practice. He further questioned the condition of eligibility of candidates whose spouses were government employees. He complained that retired government employees were not getting their pensions. He requested all candidates must be given relief. The Advocate General informed the court that the Chief Justice was in the process of framing guidelines. The panel adjourned the matter and advised the committee to rethink its strategy.

Compensation sought

The panel refused to call for the presence of District Collector and RDO of Gajwel. The bench was dealing with a public interest writ petition filed by B Shyam Sunder Reddy and others seeking compensation and relief and rehabilitation. The petitioners complained that though they made an application with the authorities last August for compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation Act, the authorities passed orders without any inquiry. Advocate General BS Prasad sought a copy of the statements recorded by the IV Additional District Judge. The panel adjourned the matter for further hearing to Monday.

Demolition notification

The panel enquired with Advocate General BS Prasad whether demolition notification passed by the District Collector of Siddipet had lapsed or was still intact. It was dealing with a batch of writ petitions filed by Sannidi Padma and others of Allipur village, Chinnakodur mandal. They complained that the authorities went ahead with the demolition of their houses though the notification issued by the Collector lapsed. They pointed out that they were not paid compensation as per the amended Land Acquisition Act. B Rachna, the petitioners’ counsel, said that the houses of the petitioners were being acquired for public purpose. She pointed out that in spite of the matter being subjudice, the authorities went ahead with the demolition of houses belonging to 15 petitioners. The bench adjourned the matter by a week.

