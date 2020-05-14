MCRHRDI foundation course via virtual mode ends

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: Foundation Course for 142 Trainee Civil Servants and 33 Military Engineer Services Probationers, which was called off midway due to the spread of coronavirus, was completed online by the Dr MCR HRD Institute. The Institute took a bold decision to deliver the rest of the modules through online classes.

The Institute rose to the occasion and transformed its entire content and pedagogy into online mode, and reached out to the probationers, spread over 175 different locations across the country. While Covid-19 closed the doors on conventional training, the online training opened innumerable avenues. “The Institute no longer has the constraint to confine itself mainly to Hyderabad-based resource persons,” a statement issued by MCRHRDI here said.

Eminent speakers including Anil Swarup and KP Krishnan, former secretaries to Government of India, Gurjit Singh, former Indian Ambassador, Gnana Rajasekaran, an Awards-Winning Film Maker, Prof K V S Sarma, VC, MNLU, Aurangabad, Prof S Chandrasekhar, ISB, Dr Menaka Guruswamy, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India (an alumnus of Harvard and Oxford Universities), and others addressed the online classes.

The online training even broke national barriers and brought eminent persons, with global credentials, on the Institute’s radar. The presentation by Dr Narendar V Rao from Northeastern University of Illinois, USA proved to be an icing on the cake. The online classes were provided access to “Udemy for Government”, an online portal having a bouquet of 4000 courses. This intervention enabled them to diversify and enrich their knowledge, skills, and attitudes and thereby enhance their productivity.

Over 60 virtual sessions, spread over 45 days, an array of 14 assignments, TREK and village visit presentations, counselor group meetings, army symposium, Civil Services Day and different examinations, all via virtual mode, ensured that the learning on the part of the OTs was continuous and long lasting.

BP Acharya, Director General of the Institute, said that while conventional training had got its own strengths, online training was the need of the hour, especially in the post-Covid scenario. “The success of the Foundation Courses via virtual mode calls for its wider use for government employees in future,” he said.

