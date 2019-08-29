MEA organises quiz programme in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Students from 15 schools from across the city participated in the ‘India and the World’ quiz qualifying round, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, branch Secretariat Hyderabad in collaboration with the Indian Journal of Diplomacy, at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, on Thursday. In the qualifying round, the participating schools were divided into three groups and three finalists were selected from each group. Delhi Public School, Nanakramguda, Bhavan’s Public School, Jubilee Hills, Glendale Academy, Sun City, Rajendra Nagar were declared winners of each group.

The winners will join the three teams that have qualified in round one, which was successfully conducted in Vijayawada on August 26 and participate in the finals to be held on September 6. “The quiz programme aims to introduce young students to the world of diplomacy and ignite their interest in international affairs at a time when India’s stature in the world is on the rise and it is all set to become a major global power,” said Dr Vishnu Reddy, Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad. Additional CP (Traffic), Anil Kumar, who was the chief guest to the programme, presented trophies to the winning school teams.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter