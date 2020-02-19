MEA seeks nominations for PB Samman Awards

By | Published: 4:25 pm

Jeddah: Ministry of External Affairs is seeking nominations for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award for the year 2021. The prestigious award is given to Indian Diaspora, including Non Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organisation or institution established and run by these people. The last date for submission of application is March 16, according to a spokesman of the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

30 such awards will be given on a bi-annual basis now and the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas will be celebrated every alternate January 9.

An individual or organisation could also do self-nomination for Pravasi Bhartiaya Samman Award in prescribed format. The complete nomination forms should be sent to [email protected] and the hard copy to Dr. Vineet Kumar, Under Secretary (OIA-II), Ministry of External Affairs, Room No. 1023, Akbar Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi – 110021.

Six NRIs from Gulf region received PBD awards in 2019. There were three Telugu NRIs among different parts of the world out of total 30 recipients.

Since inception, the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman was limited to “for achievements in abroad” by NRIs, PIOs or their organisations. A high-level jury headed by the Vice-President empowered to make suo-motu nominations for six persons for the awards – which would be final. So far, the jury only went by the recommendations of authorised persons including Governors and the Heads of Indian Missions abroad.

In fact, there has been a certain degree of resentment about the awards being given mostly to high profile professional Indians or Indian businessmen in Gulf region who may not have had significant contribution towards their compatriots or country, according to some NRIs.

