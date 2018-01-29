MEA simplifies tatkal passport procedure

By | Published: 7:50 pm 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: Here’s some good news for applicants seeking passports under the tatkal scheme. There is no need for them to run from pillar to post to get a verification certificate from a Group-I officer or an IAS or IPS officer to get a passport under the scheme with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) now simplifying the process.

All they have to do is submit their 12-digit Aadhar card number or 28-digit Aadhar enrollment ID printed on the slip issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India while applying for the Aadhar card.

In addition, applicants must submit a self-declaration letter prescribed under annexure-E of the Passport Rules-1980 along with any two identity proofs out of 12 IDs listed out by the Ministry. This is apart from a fee of Rs 3,500.

Informing this to presspersons here on Monday, Regional Passport Officer E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said the new facility called ‘Out of turn issue of Passport under Tatkal Scheme’ has come into force from January 11 after the MEA issued a notification.

An applicant will get a passport within three days after submitting relevant documents under the new tatkal scheme, he said adding the police verification would be done after issuing the passport. “It’s an important change taken up as part of simplifying the procedures,” he said.

The Ministry has also introduced another facility called ‘Out of turn issue of fresh passport’ under the normal scheme without paying any additional tatkal fee’. Under this, the passport would be issued within a week after paying a fee of Rs.1,500, he added.