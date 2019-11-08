Meal programme at Nizamabad govt hospital turns two

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Nizamabad: The midday meal programme for the attendants of patients launched by former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha at Nizamabad Government General Hospital completed two years.

To mark the occasion, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Nizamabad ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, former Nizamabad Mayor Akula Sujatha and TRS activists cut the cake at the food distribution centre and distributed food to patients’ attendants.

Kavitha had decided to launch the programme after a visit to the hospital where she came to know that poor patients arriving from Nizamabad and surrounding districts for treatment were facing problems as they had to shell out Rs 200-300 to eat meals at hotels. The programme was launched on November 8, 2017, with her own expenditure.

Since then, nearly 700 people are provided midday meals, which include rice, dal, two curries, chutney, curd and papad, every day for free.

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta said praised the initiative and also appreciated Kavitha for continuing it.

Rajanna, patient’s attendant, said that he admitted his wife in GGH hospital to provide surgery for appendicitis, they are belongs to Banswada and they do not have any relative at Nizamabad and eating midday meals at MP Kavitha provided mass meal Centre,.

This apart, Kavitha runs free meal centres at Armoor and Bodhan government hospitals and Nizamabad government district library for aspirants of competitive exams. These were launched one-and-a-half years ago.

