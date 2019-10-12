‘Measures taken to draw irrigation water from Alisagar’

By | Published: 12:46 am

Nizamabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the lift irrigation scheme on Alisagar back waters to provide irrigation waters to Nizamsagar distributary-28 in Banswada Assembly Constituency.

He attended the event as chief guest at a ceremony of new governing body of Kotagiri agriculture market committee, held at Kotagiri market yard.

Before 2014, only 4.20 lakh ton godown storage capacities was there in Telangana State, but after formation of a separate State, 18.50 lakhs ton capacity godowns were constructed, he said.

He also said Banswada Assembly Constituency depends upon agricultural sector. As a part of it, measures were taken to draw irrigation water from Alisagar back water through Nizam Sagar canal and provide irrigation waters to distributary number 28.

