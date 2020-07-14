Measures taken to provide facilities at graveyards: GHMC Mayor

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had initiated measures for providing basic amenities in 60 graveyards across the city.

The Mayor along with elected public representatives and officials inspected the site for proposed 100-feet road widening works at Malkum Cheruvu as part of beautification of Malkam Cheruvu. During the inspection, the Mayor visited the graveyard between the Housing Board colony and the proposed road widening stretch.

Mayor suggested the officials that by clubbing GHMC land with the graveyard, a compound wall could be built and other facilities like electricity, lighting, drinking water could also be provided.

For the convenience of neighbouring colonies, two internal roads and a nala will also be constructed, the Mayor said and appealed the residents to cooperate in laying the 100-feet road.

