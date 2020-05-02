Measures to be taken up at sites

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: With the construction sector keen to resume work after approval from the government, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has issued a set of guidelines for builders and developers on the measures to be taken up at work sites, post the lockdown.

The guidelines lay emphasis on ensuring health and safety, social distancing, arrangement of public announcements, permitting only medically fit workers, allowing limited staff to use lifts or hoists, etc.

Beginning from entry of workers at the site to labour protection, the guidelines cover all crucial aspects, including general site hygiene. The apex body issued the guidelines in the better of interest of both workers and the managements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stepping cautiously, the construction sector, especially in the State and in Hyderabad, wants to ensure steady pace of construction activity and avoid any disruptions at work sites and eventual delays in the execution of projects.

The guidelines have been categorised into different aspects to be followed by workers and more particularly by the managements.

CREDAI issued the guidelines after seeking suggestions and feedback from regional chapters and health experts. This sets the track for uniformity across the sector and ensures discipline and standard operation procedure. More importantly, it clears confusion and apprehensions, if any, among the builders and developers, says CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy.

These guidelines infuse some sense of safety, motivation and confidence among the workers. Though managements can make all arrangements at the sites, ultimately it is the workforce, which needs to work at the sites, industry experts feel.

Already, at many rural areas across the country, work has commenced at brick factories, cement factories and other manufacturing units with all precautionary measures in place.

Given the quantum of work in urban areas, there are a few practical issues that need to be addressed and followed by managements at the sites. “Ensuring social distance, health of workers, permitting only fit workers at the sites and preventing outsiders can be managed by managements but it will be a challenge to handle stocks arriving from outside to the sites,” says Reddy.

While loading stocks at the manufacturing units into trucks and unloading them at the sites, a few practical issues have to be encountered and dealt cautiously. Setting up an exclusive group of workers to unload stocks and making them take bath soon after the process could be a safe practice, he adds.

CREDAI guidelines

Check health status of workforce before commencing work at the site

Daily morning briefing sessions to insist on social distance and other norms

Arrangement of public announcements at site to disseminate information

Do not permit workers to step out of the site, ensure provision of essential commodities at the site

Restrict entry and stay of outsiders into the site unless clearing all set procedures

Deploy medically-fit workers and arrange periodical checkups

Permit limited staff in lifts or hoists

Workers’ entry to the site should be staggered to avoid congestion at gates

Thermal screening of workers is mandatory

Provision of masks, gloves, sanitisers to be ensured at sites

Vehicles arriving from outside should be disinfected

Material arriving at the site should be left idle for one day

Ensure workers do not share food, utensils, drinking water and other commodities

Ban spitting of gutka, tobacco, paan, etc., at the site

Spray disinfectants at the entire site daily

Operate only 50 per cent of staff, and ensure deployment on rotation basis

